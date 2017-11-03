Jeffrey Willis guilty of murder: What’s next?





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jeffrey Willis will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering Rebekah Bletsch, but what happens to the other cases against him?

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School professor Curt Benson joined 24 Hour News 8 Friday morning to give his expert opinion on the remaining cases.

Willis currently still faces charges in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and attempted abduction of a teen last April.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18. The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

