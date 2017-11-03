Kalamazoo police seek 2 armed robbery suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say a convenience store employee was outside in the parking lot when two suspects wearing mask robbed him of his personal property. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun, the release said.

The suspects were able to run away. Both suspects are described as men who were last seen wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

