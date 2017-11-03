KCAS Pets of the Week: Tammy and Minnie





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From playful pup to lap lover, this week’s adoptable pets of the week cover all the bases.

First up is Tammy. She’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who loves to play and entertain. Tammy is very active, making her the perfect running partner. She also plays well with other dogs.

Tammy would fare best in a home with older children and an owner willing to work with her on basic obedience.

Next is Minnie. She’s a 10-month-old terrier mix. Minnie is a calm, quieter pup who loves laps; she would make a great companion for someone willing to take her out for socializing.

Shelter workers say Minnie should meet any dogs she may live with, just to make sure they’ll get along.

If you’re interested in adopting Tammy, Minnie or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

