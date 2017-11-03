Mattawan schools on lockdown after officer-involved shooting

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say schools in Mattawan are on lockdown after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Authorities told 24 Hour News 8 that a Mattawan Police Department officer was involved in the shooting near the intersection of Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue.

One suspect is in custody and authorities are still searching for two suspect who ran away on foot. MSP said no officers were injured, but didn’t release any information about what led up to the shooting.

Mattawan schools are on lockdown as a precautionary measure while authorities search for the remaining suspects, MSP told 24 Hour News 8. Paw Paw High School is also on lockdown for precautionary reasons, according to the school’s Facebook page.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at Noon for a live report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

