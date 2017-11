EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State University student is dead after being hit by a car while walking.

It happened around 5:47 a.m. Friday on Saginaw Highway west of Park Lake Road, according to the East Lansing Police Department.

Officers say the student was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. He died at the scene.

Officers say the pedestrian is a 23-year-old man, but they are not releasing his name at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

