Officer pleads after leaving post to check on ex-girlfriend

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Township officer has pleaded guilty to neglect of duty for leaving his patrol area to find out about his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

A judge Thursday sentenced Officer Robert Fuller of St. Joseph to a $575 fine for the misdemeanor crime, according to the Berrien County prosecutor.

The prosecutor said investigators looking into how a police search database was being used discovered the 30-year-old officer had left his jurisdiction while on patrol several times during 2016 to drive by his ex-girlfriend’s home to identify her new boyfriend.

Officers are only allowed to leave their patrol areas for “limited legitimate reasons,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Benton Township Police Department is conducting an administrative review to determine if Fuller will remain on the force.

