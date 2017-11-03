Photos: Mary Free Bed Gala 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fourth annual Mary Free Bed Gala was held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids Friday.

Check out some photos from the event.

Mary Free Bed Foundation Gala 2017