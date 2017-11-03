Photos: Mary Free Bed Gala 2017

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The fourth Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)