Photos: Muskegon vs Zeeland West

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon beat Zeeland West 55-20 in a district final matchup in the first week of the high school football playoffs Friday night.
Check out some photos here:
Muskegon vs Zeeland West: Nov. 3, 2017
Muskegon vs Zeeland West: Nov. 3, 2017
