Police seek man in Holland party store robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland officers are releasing new surveillance images of a person of interest in the armed robbery of a party store.

The Holland Department of Public Safety posted three images of the man on its Facebook page Friday, five days after the robbery at Southside Party Store at 877 Washington Ave.

Officers say the gunman walked into the store around 7:53 p.m. Sunday, demanded cash and liquor and took off, heading southwest.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police helped Holland DPS search the area, but no arrests were made.

On Sunday night, the party store posted surveillance photos of the robber on its Facebook page.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s who is 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask, white gloves, black pants and white and black sneakers.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information leading to the person of interest is encouraged to call 911 or contact detective Amaya by emailing a.amaya@cityofholland.com.

