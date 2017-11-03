Sinkhole closes road in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The sudden appearance of a sinkhole has shut down a Grandville road for an undetermined amount of time.

Viaduct Street in Grandville is closed between Sanford and Kentwood avenues due to a sinkhole in the roadway.

Viaduct St. in Grandville is currently closed between Sanford and Kentwood Ave. due to a sinkhole in the roadway. — Grandville Fire Dept (@GDVLFD) November 3, 2017

The Grandville Fire Department said it happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning for unknown reasons. There was no other damage caused other than the roadway.

The road will be closed through at least Friday night, and could stay closed until Monday.

Engineers are working to give the city more information and direction on what to do.

