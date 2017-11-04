2 W. MI soccer teams play for state titles

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan high school soccer teams were in action Saturday shooting for a state championship.

In Division 2, Holland took on East Lansing in Comstock Park, a game that was scoreless around the 45-minute mark, when the Dutch took control of the match.

Just moments into the second half, Daniel Arellano broke the scoring open with a goal. Jose Penaloza and Sam Accardo would also go on to score goals, giving Holland the win for a state championship.

In Rochester, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic took on Ann Arbor Green-Hills. The game was scoreless until the second half when Ann Arbor was able to break through with a goal.

Unfortunately for Kalamazoo, they were unable to respond and fell 1-0.

