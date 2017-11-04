Authorities: 1 hospitalized after Sparta Twp. house fire

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Kent County.

It happened at 11:25 p.m. Friday in the 9600 block of Kenowa Avenue in Sparta Township.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen. Six people were able to make it out of the home. One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Crews from the Alpine Township and Kent City fire departments were brought out to assist the Sparta Fire Department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

