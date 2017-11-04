Coast Guard rescues 3 people, 1 dog near Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people and a dog were rescued near the coast of Muskegon Saturday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. just over 3.5 nautical miles near Muskegon, according to a U.S. Coast Guard release.
The release said the operator of a boat reported water was up to the passengers’ knees and that everyone was wearing a life jacket.
A crew was dispatched to the area and able to successfully rescue three people and a dog. There were no injuries in the incident.
Because the vessel was partially submerged, crews were unable to immediately recover the boat.