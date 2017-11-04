Crash involving party bus in Newaygo Co. causes injuries

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a party bus has caused injuries near Kent City in Newaygo County Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 22 Mile Road NW and Peach Ridge Avenue in Kent City, dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said there were injuries reported in the crash, but didn’t have details on the severity or the amount of people injured.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing situation, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

