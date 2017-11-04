Crews working possible Grand River spill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crew is working to clean up a possible spill of an unknown substance in the Grand River.

The spill happened around 3 p.m. off of Bridge Street near the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said it wasn’t sure what the substance was and has since handed the situation to the city’s Environmental Services.

Environmental Services says a similar situation has happened in the past and was working on power washing early Saturday evening.

There are no roads blocked due to the clean-up efforts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

