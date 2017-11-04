Event held to honor fallen Comstock Twp. fire chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A chili cook-off was held Saturday to honor fallen Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski.

The event was hosted by the Kalamazoo Mortgage Hero Salute, which raised thousands of dollars for a memorial fund. The company matched 100 percent of the funds raised during the event.

Comstock Township Fire & Rescue is attempting to reach a $60,000 goal, which will go towards building a bronze statue of Switalski in front of the fire department.

Within four hours, over $12,000 was raised and matched by the company.

Comstock Township Fire & Rescue has worked to raise money for a firefighter memorial over the last six years, but decided the funds will go towards building a statue of Switalski after he passed in June.

“We’ve been in this process for about six years, we’re getting close to our goal,” said Dave Wuis, acting deputy chief.

