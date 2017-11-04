Guns stolen from Cedar Springs store

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for suspects who stole several guns from a Cedar Springs business Saturday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Family Farm and Home located at 4175 17 Mile Rd. NE in Cedar Springs, authorities said.

Authorities said management reported several guns were stolen during the break-in and it appears two subjects were involved.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSD at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

