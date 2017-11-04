Kzoo deputies searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County deputies are searching for two men they say robbed a liquor store Friday night.

It happened at 10:50 p.m. at the Charleston Liquor Store, located at 12001 East Michigan Avenue in Charleston Township.

Deputies say two men wearing ski masks and armed with metal pipes entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. They were able to get an unknown amount of cash before they ran off. Deputies say it appears they got away in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies say both suspects are described as white males, between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 11 inches tall. One of the suspects was wearing a black mask, as well as a red and black plaid shirt and sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

