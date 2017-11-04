No. 24 MSU stuns No. 7 Penn State with late FG

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift Michigan State past Penn State in a game delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the second quarter.

Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 24 CFP), and Michigan State was aided at the end by a roughing the passer call on Penn State’s Marcus Allen. Lewerke was hit by Allen on a third-down pass that fell incomplete in the final minute. The penalty moved the ball to the Penn State 22, and the Spartans were able to run the clock before Coghlin’s winning kick.

It was the second straight tough loss for Penn State (7-2, 4-2, No. 7 CFP), which fell 39-38 at Ohio State last weekend and may have had its national title hopes crumble for good Saturday. Now it’s Michigan State — which went 3-9 last season — that will take its improbable division title hopes into a showdown at Ohio State next weekend.

Trace McSorley threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns for Penn State, but Nittany Lions star Saquon Barkley was held in check. He had 0 yards rushing in the first half and finished with only 63. McSorley was intercepted three times.

Penn State was ahead 14-7 in the second quarter when the game was halted for a lengthy weather delay. The game had a noon start time and didn’t end until after dark.

