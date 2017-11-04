Over 1,600 without power near Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 1,600 residents in the Rockford area are without power for several hours Saturday night.

The outage was first reported at 9:13 p.m. with an estimated restoration of 1:45 a.m. early Sunday morning, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Outage map

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said the cause of the outage is a main wire being down. Crews are working to restore power.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

