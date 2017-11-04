Photos: Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Jurassic Quest invades Grand Rapids with life sized animated dinosaurs and family fun activities for all, happening November 3-5, 2017 at Devos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)