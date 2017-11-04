Police searching for suspect in Kzoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting after finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

It happened around 5 a.m. on the 500 block of Pearl Street, police said.

The victim received first aid at the scene and was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect remains at large, and police didn’t have a description of them.

More details will be provided as they become available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

