Report: KDPS chief out of running for FL job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two West Michigan police chiefs vying for a position in Florida has eliminated himself from the race, according to a report.

WINK News in Florida reports Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley has withdrawn from consideration for the position of Punta Gorda Police Chief.

It is unclear at this time why Hadley removed himself from consideration. 24 Hour News 8 sent a message for comment which has not yet been returned.

Punta Gorda Mayor Carolyn Freeland said Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky is still in the running for the position.

Both Rahinsky and Hadley were among 10 finalists for the job.

Rahinsky said he applied for the position in order to get closer to his family.

