2 sought after armed robbery in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two suspects after someone was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the Walgreens in the 800 block of Leonard Street NW, west of Alpine Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

GRPD said the victim reported being robbed by two men, both of whom were armed. No one was hurt.

The robbers took off, though GRPD said it’s not yet clear if they fled on foot or in a car. Police set up a perimeter and called in a K-9 unit, but weren’t able to track them down.

It’s not yet known what the robbers got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

