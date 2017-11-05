2 sought after retail fraud at tobacco shop

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for two people who are believed to have stolen more than $90 in merchandise from a smoke shop south of Ionia.

The retail fraud happened Sunday at Smokey Mountain Tobacco off S. State Road south of Tuttle Road.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images on its Facebook page Sunday, asking for the public’s help to identify the retail fraud suspects, a man and a woman.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Deputy Tefft at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737.

