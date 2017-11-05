Authorities: Injuries reported in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County say injuries were reported in a Wyoming crash early Sunday.

The crash happened near the intersection of 54th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

Authorities say injuries were reported, but they did not know how many people were injured or the severity of those injuries.

Dispatchers expect the road will be shut down at some point.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

