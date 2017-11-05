Dozens of guns still missing after Cedar Springs theft

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighty guns were stolen from a Cedar Springs store Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it has recovered 13 of the guns stolen from the Family Farm & Home off of 17 Mile Road NE east of White Creek Avenue.

Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday that two people had been taken into custody for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Young said the sheriff’s office was working with the Grand Rapids Police Department on the case and that the progress made so far was the result of that partnership.

Family Farm & Home reported the theft to authorities Saturday morning. The sheriff’s department said it appeared two people were involved.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

