Local media say multiple victims in Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.

Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

NBC News reports that officials say multiple people were killed. Sources say as many as 15 were injured, NBC News reports.

According to NBC News, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. says the shooter is “down.”

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

