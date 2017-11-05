Police: 1 injured in GR shooting; no suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Police say calls came in just before midnight reporting gunshots fired in the area of Oakdale Street and Marshall Avenue. Minutes later, one person showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim drove to the hospital.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are serious, but the victim is stable.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

