To The Point: No-fault, Sen. Bieda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Although the bill was struck down, the complex issue isn’t over.

Republican Rep. Mary Whiteford believes in the importance of reforming auto insurance in the state.

“Over about two years I knocked on over 13,000 doors in Allegan County,” she said. “The number one issue I heard over and over again was the high cost of auto insurance and I kept hearing more and more about people who couldn’t afford it and dropped their insurance. I heard from a local State Farm agent, local insurance agent who said we have got to do something about this because people are coming to our offices and can’t afford the insurance so help us.”

