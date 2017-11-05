West Michigan bands sweep state championships

DETROIT (WOOD) — Four West Michigan High School marching bands won State Championships at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday.

The Michigan Competing Band Association championship competition is broken into four flights, based on High School enrollment. According to the organization’s website, the flights are broken down as follows:

Flight I – 1,436 – higher

Flight II – 1110 – 1435

Flight III – 729 – 1109

Flight IV – 728 – lower

According to the MCBA website, Rockford High School took first place in Flight I, which comprises the largest high schools in Michigan. Rockford also swept the awards in Flight I for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

The Jenison High School marching band did the same in Flight II, topping second place Reeths-Puffer High School, and sweeping the other awards.

Lakeshore (Stevensville) High School in Southwest Michigan won Flight III and two other awards. Byron Center High School finished third in Flight III.

Flight IV, comprising the smallest High Schools, saw West Michigan schools take four of the top five spots. Godwin Heights High School won the championship in the division and swept the other three awards. Newaygo High School was the runner up, followed by Kent City High School in third place and Belding High School in fourth.

Full scores

