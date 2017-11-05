What we know about the TX church shooter

Related Coverage 26 dead after gunman opens fire on TX church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — At a press conference Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said the man who opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, was white, in his 20s, wore all-black “tactical-type gear” and used an assault rifle.

While law enforcement wouldn’t name the gunman who killed 26 people and wounded more than 20 others, NBC News and the Associated Press have identified him as 26-year-old Devin Kelley.

“The delay in getting him identified is there are multiple weapons in the vehicle and the vehicle is being processed by our Texas Ranger special operations group bomb techs,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin.

Martin did confirm the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a “Ruger AR assault-type rifle.”

The gunman was found dead in his vehicle on the Wilson County-Guadalupe County line after a citizen confronted him with his own rifle at the church and then chased him. The suspect had a gunshot wound, but authorities said it was not yet known whether it was self-inflicted.

Public records show Kelley’s last address was in New Braunfels and that his wife’s family lived in Sutherland Springs. A KXAN News crew saw law enforcement at his listed address on Farm to Market 2722 near New Braunfels Sunday evening.

Comal County records show two traffic violation — one for not stopping at a stop sign and another for driving 52 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone — both occurred in 2008.

Records show Kelley also lived at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico from 2011 to 2012. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed that Kelley was previously a member of the Air Force and served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman AFB in New Mexico from 2010 until he was discharged. The Air Force was working to confirm the type of discharge.

