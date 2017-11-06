Cascade Twp. names new fire chief after controversy

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After controversy and a monthslong search, Cascade Township has a new fire chief.

The township announced Monday that it had selected Battle Creek Battalion Chief Adam Magers as its new fire chief.

Magers replaces fire chief John Sigg, who retired in April after being placed on administrative leave for how he handled the case of two firefighters who were accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl.

Deputy fire chief John Shipley was fired after an investigation into the case. The firefighters charged in the case – Clem Harold Bell and Steven Drake – pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Cascade Township says it received more than 30 applications during its nationwide search for a fire chief. The township whittled it down to five finalists, who were interviewed in October.

Magers has worked for the Battle Creek Fire Department since 2003; he took over as battalion chief in 2015. The Hope College graduate also manages fire department operations for 25 soldiers of the Michigan Air National Guard’s 110th Attack Wing.

Magers was borned and raised in Battle Creek, but says he looks forward to raising his three daughters in Cascade Township. He officially takes over the fire chief post Nov. 27.

