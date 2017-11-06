Crash shuts down M-40 in Allegan County

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a crash that’s shut down a portion of M-40 in Allegan County.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday on M-40/Lincoln Road between 132nd and 134th avenues in the Hamilton area.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the crash and there are some injuries; however the number of victims and their conditions is unclear.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

