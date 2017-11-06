Deputies: 2 dead in Muskegon County crash

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two people are dead after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Muskegon County Monday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Holton and Rich roads in Dalton Township, northeast of Muskegon, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have closed Holton Road between Beattie and Rich roads; drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

