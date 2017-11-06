Driver charged in Portage crash that killed bicyclist

Related Coverage Bicyclist hit by truck, killed in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The pickup driver who Portage police say hit and killed a bicyclist in August has been charged.

Joshua Christian Najacht was charged with move violation causing death. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to be back in court Thursday, Nov. 16, according to a Portage Department of Public Safety news release.

The crash happened on Aug. 7 on Portage Road in front of the Pfizer plant. Police said the pickup truck was heading north when it hit the bicyclist, who was also traveling northbound.

The bicyclist was identified as 20-year-old Jeremy Smith of Kalamazoo.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

