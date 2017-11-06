Fulton Manor in Grand Rapids preparing to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than a century, Fulton Manor senior home in Grand Rapids will close.

A spokesperson for the facility, which is owned by Holland Home, said there are fewer than 100 people living at Fulton Manor. The home offers assisted living, skilled nursing, and residential rehabilitation.

Over the next three and a half years, Fulton Manor residents will be moved to newer Holland Home facilities in metro Grand Rapids. Those include Breton Woods off Breton Road north of 44th Street SE, and Raybrook Manor, which is off of Burton Street SE west of the East Beltline.

Fulton Manor has operated at its current location off Fulton Street just west of Aquinas College for 105 years.

Holland Home is still considering what it will do with the property after the facility closes.

