GR church welcomes grieving visitors after Texas attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is feeling the impact of the deadly church shooting in Texas.

That’s why First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids opened its doors Monday to anyone who wants to pray for the 26 people killed in the attack and the victims’ families.

Members of First United Methodist Church say they don’t want incidents like Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs to promote fear of the church.

“We’re going to need to look at prevention because it’s something that’s happened too often. Our doors have been opened before because of senseless acts of violence, and it needs to stop. And we need to set an example for our community and for our world,” said Sami Marasigan of First United Methodist Church.

The church at 227 E. Fulton Street is welcoming visitors to come and light a candle for the victims until 5 p.m. Monday.

>>Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting

Sutherland Springs church shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works a block away. A bouquet of flowers lies at the base of a roadblock where law enforcement officials work at the scene of a shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) An aerial view of the Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman opened fire on Nov. 5, 2017. Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Members of the FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Law enforcement officials work the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

