GR church welcomes grieving visitors after Texas attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is feeling the impact of the deadly church shooting in Texas.
That’s why First United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids opened its doors Monday to anyone who wants to pray for the 26 people killed in the attack and the victims’ families.
Members of First United Methodist Church say they don’t want incidents like Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs to promote fear of the church.
“We’re going to need to look at prevention because it’s something that’s happened too often. Our doors have been opened before because of senseless acts of violence, and it needs to stop. And we need to set an example for our community and for our world,” said Sami Marasigan of First United Methodist Church.
The church at 227 E. Fulton Street is welcoming visitors to come and light a candle for the victims until 5 p.m. Monday.
