Hadley leaving KDPS; department names first female chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley announced Monday he will be leaving the department for a new job in Georgia.

Hadley has accepted the chief position at the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, according to a City of Kalamazoo news release.

His last day with the department is Wednesday, Nov. 22 when Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas will be appointed chief, the release said.

Thomas, who has been with the department for 23 years, will be the first woman to be named chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

