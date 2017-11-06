Large police presence northeast of Muskegon





DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a large police presence along a road in rural Muskegon County Sunday night.

It was happening in the area of Staple and E. Bard roads in Dalton Township, between Muskegon and Twin Lake. The road there was blocked off.

The 24 Hour News 8 crew on the scene heard a loud sound and then authorities speaking to someone over a megaphone around midnight. A siren was going off periodically throughout the night. The 24 Hour News 8 crew also saw a tow truck hauling away one of its off-road, bulldozer-type pieces of equipment.

Deputies at the scene would not provide any information about the situation, nor would Muskegon County Central Dispatch provide any details.

Michigan State Police said that though troopers were called in to help, it was a Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office case. Sheriff’s officials said MSP was handling the case.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

