Michigan natives among Texas church shooting victims

HARRISON, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple from northern Michigan is among the victims of Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas church.

NBC affiliate WDIV reports Robert and Shani Corrigan were from Harrison, located in Clare County.

Clare County Veterans’ Services Director Renee Haley told the news station that the Corrigans were graduates of Harrison High School, where Robert held the high school track record for years.

Haley said Robert was an Air Force retiree and the couple’s two sons are active military members.

The Corrigan family plans to hold a candle light vigil at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison.

Funeral arrangements for the couple are expected to be announced later this week.

A mother who was eight months pregnant was also among the 26 people killed in Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A cousin said Crystal Holcombe was killed, along with her in-laws and three of her children.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old; among them was 14-year-old Annabell Pomeroy – the daughter of church pastor Frank Pomeroy.

>>Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting

Sutherland Springs church shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works a block away. An aerial view of the Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman opened fire on Nov. 5, 2017. Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Members of the FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Law enforcement officials work the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in response to a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

“We’ve had a long night with our children and grandbabies that we have left,” the pastor said during a Monday morning news conference, as he fought back tears.

>>App users: Watch the Monday morning news conference from authorities here.

“We don’t want to overshadow the other lives lost yesterday. We lost more than Belle yesterday. And one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely,” her mother recounted from a statement she posted on Facebook.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

