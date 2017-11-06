Mom after car smashes baby’s room: ‘God was protecting us’

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Crouse family was peacefully sleeping in their beds at 1 a.m. Sunday when it all changed in an instant.

A car veered off the road and slammed into the side of the family’s home at West Sidney and Fitzner roads in Sidney Township, north of Greenville. It smashed the wall of a bedroom where the homeowners and their 1-year-old baby were sleeping.

“It was like an explosion,” Elizabeth Crouse told 24 Hour News 8.

Her concern immediately turned to her son Gabriel. The impact of the crash punched a hole into the play yard he was sleeping in and sent it skidding across the room.

“I picked him up and he had glass in his hair and dirt and all kinds of — but I brushed him off and felt him all over and he was fine,” Crouse said.

After the crash, the family got another surprise.

“I looked out the window and I saw him pull out and drive away,” Crouse said. “(I was) really shocked — just shocked that he just drove away.”

This was a hit-and-run crash.

“It (The vehicle) was a very large — like an old Lincoln or something,” Crouse said. “One of those really long cars on either end and it was like the square body style.”

Michigan State Police responded to the crash but officers had no additional information Monday morning. Crouse said she wants the driver held responsible to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Crouse said she’s contacted her insurance company for help repairing her home, but mostly she’s been spending extra time hugging her son.

“Its pointless to think about what could have happened because it didn’t… God was protecting us. But, it’s really hard not to,” Crouse said. “(I’m) incredibly thankful. Really shaken up, but really thankful that God was protecting us.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

