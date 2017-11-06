New charges in Kent Co. hit-and-run crash that killed mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and injured her twin sons is facing additional charges.

Douglas Crystal appeared in court Monday where prosecutors filed two new charges against him: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, causing serious injuries.

Crystal was already facing four charges in connection to the Sept. 15 crash in Courtland Township that killed 33-year-old Meranda Baguss of Sand Lake. Police said Crystal’s pickup truck reached speeds of more than 91 mph before crashing into Baguss’ car at 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue. Deputies said he ran from the scene.

Baguss’ 5-year-old boys were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In court Monday, several witnesses testified Crystal had been drinking during a work golf outing at Broadmoor Golf Club before the crash.

If convicted on the original felony charges filed against him, Crystal could spend more than 15 years in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

