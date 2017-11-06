Part of Corner Bar preserved as demolition starts

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Work beginning this week marks an end of sorts for a historic bar and restaurant in downtown Rockford, but also a new beginning.

An hourslong blaze fueled by an open gas line devastated the Corner Bar in August. After weeks of investigations, the demolition process began Monday.

Great lengths are being taken to save parts of the building, which was constructed in the 1870s.

“I believe it was the owners’ intent from the beginning to save as much of the building (as possible). As you can see from the shoring, we’re looking at saving that corner and keeping it within the building as we move forward,” Brad Walsh, a project manager for Orion Construction, showed 24 Hour News 8 Monday, motioning to the orange supports holding up part of the storefront.

Walsh said the demolition stage will take about two weeks, after which crews will move on to rebuilding.

“Everything that is shored right now is remaining in the new build,” Walsh explained. “The extent of the damage on the other parts of the building was severe, so all that will be coming out. We’re going to be starting fresh.”

The Corner Bar owners are hoping to hold a groundbreaking ceremony the first week of December to mark the beginning of the new construction.

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

>>App users: Photos of the Corner Bar fire

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

