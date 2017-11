ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck crashed into the back of a semi-truck trailer north of Walker Monday afternoon, Kent County authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. along Fruit Ridge Avenue NW just north of 7 Mile Road in Alpine Township, according to Kent County Central Dispatch.

Crews at the scene said the southbound pickup rear-ended a flatbed semi on the side of the road.

Rescue workers removed the driver of the pickup from his vehicle and he expected to survive.

