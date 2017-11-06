Wyoming officers ID 2 killed when car crashed, split

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are identifying two Grand Rapids area men killed when a car split in half during a crash in Wyoming.

Officers say 27-year-old Aidin Dzafic and 30-year-old Christopher Handley were thrown from the badly mangled 2012 Volkswagen after the crash at Clyde Park Avenue and 52nd Street SW early Sunday morning. Both men died at the scene.

Officers say Dzafic and Handley were riding in the back of the vehicle and not wearing their seat belts when the vehicle ran over the curb, hit a fire hydrant and then a tree.

Officers say the 27-year-old driver was also not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. As of Monday, the unnamed driver remained in the hospital in critical condition. A fourth passenger who was wearing their seatbelt suffered minor injuries, officers say.

Police believe speed and alcohol played roles in the crash, which shut down the intersection for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

