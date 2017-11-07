18 arrested in immigration raid near Coopersville

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighteen people who are in the United States illegally were taken into federal custody during a raid east of Coopersville Tuesday, authorities say.

Special agents for Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and U.S. Border Patrol arrested the group Tuesday morning at Demeester Wood Products off 32nd Avenue in Wright Township. HSI special agents also served a federal search warrant there.

Thirteen of the arrested men are Guatemalan nationals and five are Mexican nationals. All are between the ages of 20 and 43.

All 18 now face administrative immigration violations. Six may face federal felony charges for re-entry after deportation.

