Bill aims to reform gun-free zones in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A bill backed by Republican lawmakers would allow gun owners to carry their weapons in certain gun-free zones in Michigan.

Senate Bill 584, backed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, is up for a vote in the Senate Government Operations Committee Tuesday.

The bill, which was originally introduced in September, would open the door for weapons in places like stadiums, bars, day care centers and schools. Meekhof says the law would only apply if the person met certain requirements that are similar to concealed pistol license training.

There was a similar bill that was introduced after the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012, when 20 children and six adults were killed. But the bill was vetoed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Opponents of the bill, including officials from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety, will be at the 2 p.m. hearing at the Capitol Building in Lansing Tuesday. They will testify about why they don’t think it’s safe to have hidden guns in schools and arenas.

If the bill is passed through the committee, the full Senate could vote on it as early as Wednesday.

—–

Online:

Senate Bill 584 (PDF)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

