Clerk charged with embezzling from Ferris Township board

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A clerk accused of embezzling from the township board she worked for is facing a felony charge.

Tamara Mortensen is charged with embezzling between $1,000 and $20,000 from the Ferris Township board, according to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office.

A township official tells 24 Hour News 8 that Mortensen was the board clerk from 2011 until April of this year, when she resigned amid the investigation.

The official confirmed the longtime supervisor of Ferris Township also left in April, but the reasons for his resignation are unclear.

Mortensen, 53, appeared in court Monday for arraignment. She’s free on bond.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

