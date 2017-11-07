Fire sparks evacuation at Holland recycling facility





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fully involved commercial fire in Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at Recycle Now located at 302 E 19th Street, according to Ottawa County dispatch.

Details on what caused the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately available. Dispatchers said the building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are headed to the scene to learn more information. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at noon for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

